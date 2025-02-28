Guy Behind Him At The ATM Was Being Impatient And Even Insulted Him, So This Man Came Up With An Annoying Response And Laughed At Him

Waiting for your turn in line can be annoying, but that doesn’t mean you can insult the person in front of you.

My best comeback When I was a freelancer, I would deposit my checks on Saturday mornings. It was a nice day, so I decided to ride my bike to the ATM. When I got there, there were a few people around. Two people were lined up and waiting for the ATM.

I noticed a dude who wasn’t in the line at first, but he got in line behind me. I was thinking he might not like waiting because I had to fill in the check amounts and total on the slip.

Anyway, it was my turn at the ATM. As I was filling out my deposit slip, he started tapping his foot, letting me know I was holding him up. As I entered my deposit, the ATM suddenly went out of order.

The screen came down and I tried to lighten the mood saying “I think I broke it.” Dude replied, “I know a lot of people who don’t know how to use an ATM.” I replied, “I bet you do!” Then he cursed at me. I just laughed and laughed.

He walked away. As I was putting my stuff away, the ATM suddenly came back to life. I finished my business and went on my merry way. I finally had the perfect comeback and man, it felt good.

Sometimes, it pays to be patient.

