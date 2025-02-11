Guy Gets Promoted And Wants To Buy Himself A New Truck, But His Girlfriend Wants Him To Help Her Buy A Car Instead

What would you do if your significant other didn’t have a car and wanted you to help them get a car? Would you do it if you could afford to, or would you prioritize yourself and get the truck of your dreams instead?

AITA for buying myself another car when my GF needs a car? Hey yall so pretty much what the title says. My girlfriend hasn’t had a car now for about a year. The last car she did have was in my name… a lesson learned the hard way and a mistake I will not be making twice. She still doesn’t have a car now, she Ubers to work and I pick her up in the afternoon Monday-Friday. Everywhere else we go together or she takes my truck.

I’ve recently got promoted at work and now in the market to finally get me a decent truck with a few options. The problem is she expects me to “help” her get another car. Her credit is not good so she would need a co-signer or a large amount down. I’m not willing to co-sign for her cause she has shown in the past she is not capable of paying her bills in a timely manner.

We live in the DMV specifically NOVA. If you know this area you know you need a car. AITA for going to get me a new truck when she also needs a car?

