Guy Takes In His Wife’s Sister And Three Kids During A Hard Time, But Now He’s Broke And She Just Won’t Stop Complaining

AITA for keeping my wife’s sister out? My wife’s sister and her three kids moved in a year ago. She was going through a bad spot in life. Failed marriage and the next guy was a piece of work, cheating with two families. My wife insisted we help and that it was only temporary while she got a job and sorted her living situation. She has a sales job and when it does good it covers her bills. But she has struggled with it to the point they are micromanaging her to try and get her successful. She has no car, a job that could make serious money if she put in the work, and no close family besides us to my knowledge. I was completely against her moving in, but this was my wife’s sister. I should have put my foot down but I was empathetic to her situation as well.

Up until three or four months ago, my wife and I were struggling to get by. All the extra people living under the same house just about exhausted our savings and we went further into debt. Food, bills, gas and emergencies added up. We had a sit down discussion with her and said we needed her to start helping with food bills or anything. We couldn’t continue at the rate we were going. We pushed her to get a part time job, for some reliable income while she worked on her sales job in her spare time until it really kicks off more. She applied for food stamps and started handling the food for everyone.

Last night however, things went nuclear for no good reason. Long story short, she doesn’t want our help with her kids and thinks that our kids are a bad influence on hers. (I don’t see that… They have good grades and mostly have good manners). But her biggest complaint is that we are unfair and we don’t help with groceries or cook. My wife gets repeatedly told that her food is bland with no flavor. She also complained that I don’t cook. Now, I’m a worse cook than my wife. Burnt but edible and if someone sees me start dinner I’m pretty much run out of the kitchen.

After everything kicked off, my wife said that she wants her out in three months or start paying some bills or rent. Now, I want to keep everyone to what they said last night: 3 months out or rent. Even though, respectfully, she has had and is going through a bad spell of life. I don’t want to cover her kids after school sports fees, and I don’t want to help any more. I’m thankful enough to have a remote tech job, even though I don’t want to be the defacto kid sitter. I don’t want to help fix her problems. I don’t want to give rides. I just want my house, peace and around positive thinking people. AITA?

This person agreed that they were being more than thoughtful in giving her three months’ notice.

While this commenter shared advice through their first-hand experience.

And another Redditor thought the guy was totally right to stick to the three months.

The woman and her kids need to move out; even though she’s having a tough time, she needs to start taking responsibility for her own family.

Her selfish behavior is destroying her sister and brother-in-law.

He shouldn’t have to be paying for them.

