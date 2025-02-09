Guy Wins Big On Bank Scratch Card, But When He Refused His Friend A Cut He Faced Hard Truths About Their Friendship

We’ve all held out hope for the lottery, or to win big on a scratch card – it’s this hope that allows them to sell so well.

But what happens if you do win money?

Who would you tell?

What would you do with it?

As the guy in this story found out, those questions are important ones – telling the wrong people can lead to some unpleasant situations.

Read on to discover how telling his buddy about the money he’d won spelled the end for their friendship.

AITA for not splitting my winnings with my friend? A bank was doing a promotion where if you refer a friend, both parties will get a scratch card that could give you one of six cash prices. The prizes on offer were $10, $20, $30, $90, $300, and $2,000. Initially I was hesitant as I’ve done this with other banks before and only got a measly $5, but my friend spammed me and persuaded me to do it.

I got insanely lucky and got a scratch card worth $2,000. I was ecstatic about the money and wanted to put it in my savings. When I told my friend about it he was happy for me, but a few hours later he told me that he wanted half of my money.

I said no way, since he did receive some money through referring me. After some back and fourth, I just said I would give him $200 as a courtesy, but he rejected it and said it wasn’t enough. He insisted that without him I wouldn’t have won anything. I told him to either take the $200 or get nothing, and he started calling me slurs. I feel bad, but this is a lot of money to me. AITA?

This guy got lucky, and sure his friend did play some part in it.

But they didn’t have an agreement in the beginning that they would split either of their winnings; would the bitter friend have done the same?

Seems like he can’t handle the gamble that he entered into.

He is absolutely not obliged to give his friend anything, and offering him $200 is kind enough.

If they wanted this kind of deal to be on the table, the friend should have initiated it before the transaction.

But turning on him and using slurs? Absolutely not okay.

End of friendship.

He doesn’t deserve to be treated like this.

