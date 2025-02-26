‘He just dropped me because he doesn’t know what else to do for me.’ – This Patient Was Upset That Her Gynecologist Won’t See Her Anymore

I’ve changed doctors before because I wasn’t thrilled with the service I was getting, but I can’t say I’ve ever heard of this before…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked about why her gynecologist dropped her as a patient.

She told viewers that she went to this particular gynecologist “because I’ve been having recurrent BV (Bacterial Vaginosis) and yeast infections.”

But, she explained, “He just dropped me because he doesn’t know what else to do for me.”

The woman said this is the fourth gynecologist she’s seen this year.

She continued, “I keep on taking the antibiotics and it’s not going away.”

The TikTokker said that the symptoms show up again one to four weeks after she finishes her medication.

She added, “I don’t understand why it’s not working when this is apparently such a common problem with women. I’ve been having this problem since March of 2024.”

Here’s the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she thinks her constant infections are a result of the IUD she uses.

She also said that people with this issue should use probiotics.

Check out what viewers had to say.

One viewer offered some advice.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She’s pretty frustrated about this.

