He Proposed To His Girlfriend At His Big Birthday Dinner, But He Wasn’t Even The One Who Planned It

AITA for Leaving My Own Birthday Dinner Because My Girlfriend Turned It Into a Proposal for Herself? I (28M) had my birthday dinner last weekend, and my girlfriend, Sarah (27F), offered to plan it. I was excited because I usually keep things low-key, but she said she wanted to “make it special.” She booked a nice restaurant and invited close friends and family.

Everything was going great until it was time for dessert. The waiter brought out a cake, but instead of my name, it said: “Will You Marry Me, Sarah?”

I was completely blindsided. Sarah got all teary-eyed, turned to me, and said, “Well? This is the best surprise ever, right?” Everyone around us started clapping, and her friends were filming.

I just sat there, stunned. She took my silence as hesitation and started going on about how she knew I wasn’t “big on grand gestures,” but she couldn’t wait anymore, so she “took matters into her own hands.” At that moment, I stood up and said, “This is my birthday. If you wanted a proposal, you should’ve talked to me about it first.” Then I grabbed my stuff and walked out.

Sarah was mortified, and her friends blew up my phone, calling me [a jerk] for embarrassing her and “ruining the night.” She even said I humiliated her when she was just trying to do something romantic.

Now, my family is split. Some say I should have just gone along with it for the night, while others think she crossed a major boundary. So… AITA for leaving my own birthday dinner because my girlfriend hijacked it for a proposal?

