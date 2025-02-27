He Suspects His Coworker Isn’t Doing His Work, So He Takes Before And After Pictures To Get Him Fired

No one likes a lazy coworker, so it’s frustrating when you can’t catch them not doing their work.

Set a trap and got the laziest guy fired. A few years ago, I worked at a hospital in the environmental services where I gathered up the accumulated trash and medical waste. I could usually get lots of the hospital clear by my lunch break as we worked in pairs to clear the building, but then we had a new guy come in. His name was Ben. He seemed nice, but soon things began going downhill.

Then the next day, and the next day were the same. I’d have so much garbage being accumulated that I wouldn’t be halfway done with my section by lunch and had no time to get the medical waste taken out. I complained multiple times to management who were also getting heat for the piling up of waste. We all suspected Ben wasn’t doing his job, but we couldn’t find proof and he was honestly a good liar. So I decided to set a trap. One Friday I saw that the bin in one area was overflowing and that that wing of the hospital would be closed on the weekend so the trash wouldn’t change.

I took a photo of the bin and left it there unattended knowing Ben would be working the weekend. I came in on Monday and checked the same bin and saw it was exactly the same. I took another photo and showed my boss. Within minutes she was calling Ben into the office and confronted him. He tried his usual lies, but when I showed the evidence he just sat there stone faced. Turns out he spent most of his day hiding in the hospital and messing around on his phone. He was fired and blackballed from all the departments of the hospital. Felt good knowing I did him in.

