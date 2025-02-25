He Told A Neighbor To Leash Their Dog In Their Own Yard, But When They Refused Things Got Heated

Unleashed dogs can be unpredictable, and not everyone is comfortable with them running up uninvited.

So, what would you do if a neighbor’s dog approached your family on a walk? Would you brush it off and keep going? Or would you speak up about leash laws and safety?

In the following story, one man finds himself at odds with a neighbor over this very situation. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling a nieghbor to leash their dog in their front yard I go for a daily family walk with my wife and son. We were a few streets over from where we live, and we keep to ourselves on these walks. Walking by a neighbour’s house, they had a golden or lab or something unleashed in their front yard. It quickly approached us, and I pointed the other way and said go away. I did that 3 times and it continued approaching. The owner heard me yelling at his dog and walked off the porch. It was sniffing us by that point. I yell at him to come get his dog. He calls it and it goes to him. I tell him he should control his dog and we didn’t appreciate it approaching us and told him he should have it leashed. I also reminded him that leash laws apply to his front yard.

He and the dog owner did not see eye-to-eye on anything.

He tells me to move along and calls me an *******. I’m like, “Why are you getting mad at us? You are the irresponsible one.” He tells me if I don’t like it, I shouldn’t come by his property. He told me he didn’t need a lecture for something that doesn’t matter. I called the guy a ******* *****, and my wife got me to leave. After the fact, She told me I was right, but it wasn’t the time or place. I disagreed with her on that. AITA?

Yikes! That must’ve been awkward!

Sure, it sounded friendly, but even nice dogs can be unpredictable with strangers.

First of all, the family should have just ignored the dog and kept walking.

More importantly, the owner needs to keep control of his dog because accidents can happen in an instant.

