He Took The Dog He Was Dog Sitting To The Vet, But When The Dog Owner Saw The Vet Bill, She Was Furious

What would you do if you were pet sitting when the pet got really sick?

Would you take the pet to the vet, or would you do nothing and wait until the pet’s owner returned?

In today’s story, the pet sitter decides to take the pet to the vet, and his friend, the dog’s owner, is furious about it!

Let’s read all the details to see if going to the vet was the right decision or not.

AITA for taking my friend’s sick dog to an expensive vet without her consent while she was away? I (20M) agreed to dog sit for my friend Alma (22F) while she was away for a week to see her parents. On day three, her dog, Cherry, started vomiting and refused to eat. I called her but she didn’t pick up (she was at a festival). I panicked and took Cherry to the emergency vet, where they diagnosed her with a blockage and did a $1,400 surgery. Cherry is fine now.

Alma was upset when she saw the bill.

Now when Alma got back, I gave her the bill, explaining it was an emergency and that was my only option. She completely blew up, saying she’d never have approved such an expensive option and would’ve waited to see if Cherry improved. She says she’s broke and can’t pay me back.

He’s wondering if he shouldn’t have gone to the vet.

Our mutual friends are split some say I saved Cherry’s life and didn’t have anything better I could have done, others say I overstepped by not waiting longer coz “it’s not like a dog could pass that quick.” Alma is now ignoring me and told everyone we know that I “forced her into debt.” AITA?

I think he did the right thing.

Maybe a text or voicemail to let Alma know the situation would’ve been a good idea, but it’s possible Cherry could’ve died before Alma got back if she didn’t have surgery.

Let’s read the opinions in the comments on Reddit.

There was only one other option.

It’s too bad Alma doesn’t have pet insurance.

He did the right thing.

This really was an emergency.

It’s possible the pet sitter was responsible for the blockage.

Going to the vet was the responsible thing to do.

What other option did she really have?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.