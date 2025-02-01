He Tried Chatting Up A Girl At A Frat Party, And When She Turned Him Down For A Strange Reason, He Called Her Out In The Perfect Moment

Introducing yourself to a stranger you are interested in is always a bit of a risk.

They could turn you down and it could be awkward, but that’s just life.

But you wouldn’t normally expect what happened in this story.

See how this guy handled it.

Don’t want to talk to me? I don’t want to talk to you! Back in college, I was at a frat party. I was with a friend that wanted to go to meet some girls. We were both on the dance floor and looking around. We both saw two girls somewhat dancing and looking too.

It seemed like a safe bet.

I decided to approach one of them to start a conversation. Me: “Hey, my name is W-“ Her: “Sorry, I don’t talk to white guys.” (She was white, if that matters.) Me: “Oh, I’m Filipino and white…”

But he knew how to play that game.

Her: Hi! My name is Ka-“ Me: “Sorry, I don’t talk to jerks.” Then I walked back to my friend as her jaw dropped in shock. Not the most amazing, but I’m happy with it.

Here is what folks are saying.

I agree. It would be best for everyone.

Don’t be hard on yourself! We are all that person.

I wonder what her deal was.

Didn’t see that coming, did you?

A shutdown indeed!

She needs to grow up.

She probably will…eventually.

