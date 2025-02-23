He Tried To Leave A Super Bowl Party Early, But His Wife Insisted On Staying Until The Final Second

Sports fans know when a game is over, even if the clock is still running.

So, what would you do if you were ready to leave a Super Bowl party but your spouse insisted on staying until the final second ticked off?

Would you wait it out?

Or would you make your exit and head home?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this very debate with his wife.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for trying to leave a Super Bowl party when the Eagles were kneeling out the clock with their backups? My wife is mad at me. We went to her parent’s house to watch the Super Bowl. Had food and some drinks, just standard stuff. When the game was far out of reach, I wanted to go home and said let’s go. This was with around 1:50 left. The Eagles had dumped Gatorade on their coach, celebrated on their sideline, and already put their backups in. She wanted to stay and watch all the stuff after the game. I didn’t care about any of it and wanted to get home because it was a work night.

He tried to explain his perspective, and she didn’t like it.

She is of the opinion that nobody would ever leave a party to watch a sporting event before the clock had fully run down. She doesn’t watch sports at all. I told her that this is pretty standard behavior – when a game is out of reach, sports fans will get going. I explained that sports fans do this when they attend games, go to bars, or watch with friends. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but in his defense, it was a work night.

Let’s see which side the folks over at Reddit take.

There are some who always leave events early, and others who refuse to do so.

