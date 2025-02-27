Her Boss Kept Making Her Work More And More Hours, But Didn’t Pay Her On Time. So This Teacher Found A Way To Lock All The Essential Computer Files, And Then Quit Without Notice.

When working for a business, you should be treated with respect and always get paid on time.

What would you do if the owner of the business was very abusive, made you work well beyond your normal hours, and sometimes didn’t pay you for weeks past when it was due.

That is what happened to the teacher in this story, so she finally locked all the computer files and quit without notice.

Don’t “pay” me and treat me like dirt? ? I will ” hide and lock” your companies files and ghost you. I worked from some pretty cool places but the last place I worked at before I became a teacher was the worse. Lets call it English Centre. For privacy reasons I wont tell you the city or country as I am still working there. English center had around 3 centers owned by the same owner. Now this center was run by an owner who basically used the business as a cash cow. He would overwork you and underpay you (I often had to threaten to take him to court to pay me on time). So, I was contracted to work 4 classes a day of 1 hour each initially.

Eventually I was given 6 classes and very little marking and contract time. On top of that you were expected to work after hours and do marking during your lunch. I was also forced be a center manager and admin. So not only was I teaching I had to deal with admin and teacher and center issues as well.

After being paid “late” for the 4th time, I decided I had had enough. So I started looking for a new job. I got a job at a new school and started my visa renewal process. This takes 4 weeks. I also didn’t tell the owner I was leaving either. At this point I also had admin access to the center server / network.

This had the ENTIRE syllabus and everything. It also had student progress and reports which were given to parents monthly. If this file disappeared the school would be screwed. 4 weeks later on my last day, the owner yelled at me for something silly ( cant remember what) and dumped an extra class on me and then told me to work on my off day. At this point I was seeing red and was about delete everything. Instead I selected the files and put a password ( a random combo of letters and symbols) on them and then selected them to be hidden so they couldn’t be seen. So, if you clicked the file properties, one can see.

I then simply packed my stuff and walked out into the morning sun. A while later the owner tried to keep on calling me ( At this point I was on the beach sipping an ice cold beer). I ignored him and continued ignoring him. After a year I met someone who said that the owner couldn’t find the files and was panicking because parents were demanding to see their children’s progress. In addition many teachers walked out which resulted in him having to close his business.

