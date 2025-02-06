Her Boyfriend Has A “Genius” Idea For A New Invention, But Now They’re Fighting Because She Doesn’t Want To Give Him $4,000 For Research

If you could afford to help a significant other pursue their dream, would you?

The answer probably depends on how much money we’re talking about and how much you believe in their dream.

In today’s story, a boyfriend wants his girlfriend to help pay for supplies he needs to research a big idea, but she is not about to give him a dime!

Let’s see why they don’t see eye to eye about this “genius” idea.

AITA for refusing to fund my boyfriends ‘genius’ idea? I (F24) have been dating my boyfriend (M29) for 3 years, and while he’s always been a bit wacky, I usually find it kind of endearing. This time however, he’s really outdone himself. A few weeks ago, he told me he had a “groundbreaking” idea that would “change humanity forever.”

The idea is kind of…strange.

Entertaining him, I asked what it was. His answer? He wants to invent a new color.

Before we go any further it’s important to note we are both college graduates. I graduated in Biochemistry last year and my boyfriend in Philosophy a few years before, which makes this all the wilder I guess.

The boyfriend’s idea sounds even stranger.

I tried to gently point out that colors exist as part of the visible spectrum of light, so unless he was about to discover some new wavelength, this might not be possible. But he waved me off, calling me “close-minded” and saying he was “enlightened in a way you’ll never be” At first, I just nodded and let him ramble about his “vision.” But then he told me he needed funding to start his “research.” Specifically, he wanted me to give him $4,000 so he could buy “supplies,” including “advanced art tools,” a lab coat (because apparently, scientists wear them, so it would make him “feel smarter”), and—wait for it—a trip to the desert because he thinks the “pure sunlight” there will inspire him.

She is not giving him money.

I told him absolutely not. I’m saving for grad school, and even if I weren’t, I’m not dropping thousands of dollars on his… whatever this is. He got mad, saying I didn’t believe in him or his “potential to revolutionize human perception.” He even accused me of being jealous that he had a “world-changing idea” and I didn’t.

His friends are on his side.

It got really heated and he ended up saying a lot of things about using my card as he knew the details anyway. For reference he’s been unemployed for a while now, whilst I’ve got a regular job. I ended up saying some things I do regret, but a lot of it was retaliation. Now he’s sulking and telling everyone I’m “unsupportive” and “afraid of innovation.” His friends are backing him up, saying I should be encouraging his creativity instead of “crushing his dreams.” AITA for refusing to fund his quest to invent a new color?

His friends can fund his dream if they believe in it that much.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Seriously, let the boyfriend figure it out himself.

This reader is concerned about the boyfriend’s mental health.

Another reader thinks the boyfriend could be schizophrenic.

This person worries the boyfriend has mania.

It seems that everyone is concerned about the boyfriend’s mental health.

He might literally be crazy.

Time to see a real doctor for help.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.