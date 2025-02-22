Her Boyfriend Left Her Birthday Celebration Early To Attend Another Party, And She Can’t Believe He Thought It Was Okay

Spending your birthday with your partner should feel special, not like just another event on their calendar.

So, what would you do if your boyfriend planned a full day to celebrate with you, only to leave early for someone else’s birthday party?

Would you shrug it off and let him go?

Or would you feel hurt that he didn’t want to spend the whole night with you?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this situation and is upset with her boyfriend’s decision.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for getting in an argument with my boyfriend for going to another birthday party on my birthday? My bf and I have been dating for 2 years and my birthday is on Saturday. We have a whole day planned with an activity with my friends during the day, and the 2 of us going out for dinner/drinks at night. After dinner, he wants to leave me to go to his roommates birthday party for a bit (its not his actual birthday).

She tried to explain her feelings to him.

We are going long distance this summer, so I was really looking forward to being with him all day. I explained my feelings, but I still can’t understand how he’s okay with ditching me at the end of the night to hang out with his roommate and leave me waiting for him to come home. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s so upset.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers have to say about this story.

This person thinks she should compromise.

Here’s someone who thinks the boyfriend should go to his friend’s party.

This about sums it up.

As this comment points out, it’s unfortunate for bad timing.

It’s okay to be upset about this, but, of course, he should go.

She should try to be supportive and talk it over with a friend or relative to help process her feelings.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.