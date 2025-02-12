Her Boyfriend Was Secretly Giving Her Medication To His Friends, So She Replaced Them With Something Else

You can’t always trust the people you live with.

This woman shares that her boyfriend was secretly taking her pills and giving them out to his friends.

She decided to get payback, and she never told him what she did.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

Steal my meds…..so you get the Flu This happened over 10 years ago. I had been living with this guy, and I kept my prescriptions in a basket on the counter. I noticed that my PRN Valium was low, and I just had it filled.

This woman realized that her roommate was giving away her meds to his friends.

I went and got a refill and the next week it was low. Now, mind you, I hadn’t taken any. I came to find out the guy was supplying his buddies with my Valium.

She replaced the Valium with laxative pills.

So, I get a bottle of Ducolox Laxative Pills and replaced the Valium with it and hid the real stuff.

Needless to say, he and his buddies came down with a bad case of the flu. And it was funny to see all of them running to the bathroom at the funeral home when his Mom passed.

She kept the bottle and left it there.

I kept that Valium bottle filled with Ducolox until the day I moved out. And I just left it there.

That is some sneaky revenge! It sounds like they never found out what she did, which makes it even better!

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person loves it.

That’s on them, says this person.

This user shares a similar story.

Here’s an honest assumption from this person.

Finally, this person appreciates the story, too.

When someone does something mean to you, it’s only fair to do the same thing in return.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.