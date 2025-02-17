Her Cat Scratched Her Roommate’s Gaming Chair So She Agreed To Buy Her A New One, But The Roommate Still Wants To Keep The Damaged Chair

Pets can sometimes be destructive, and it can be expensive to replace the things they destroy.

In today’s story, the pet is a cat, and the cat’s owner’s roommate is the one complaining about multiple items that the cat has destroyed.

The cat owner isn’t sure if she should pay to replace the items or not.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA? My (20) roommate (18) wants me to replace her chair, but she also wants to keep the old one? I don’t really know what to do but I’m really anxious and upset about this. A few months ago, my kitten poked some holes in my roommates gaming chair. It’s a 300 dollar chair. She told me about it and i took some pictures of the damage. The holes aren’t deep but there are little bits of leather peeling. I told her i could get something to fix it, but eventually i told her that i would pay for it to get fixed bc i didn’t trust my skills.

This seems like a reasonable solution.

Today she sent me a long paragraph about how my kitten has been chewing her decorative flowers, chewing her cables and headphones to the point where they don’t work, and that her chair is still ruined and she wants reimbursement for it. I showed my parents and they agreed to 100% pay for a new chair if she gave us the ruined chair. This chair really isn’t “ruined,” it just has a few little holes that i could probably crudely fix with glue. We assumed she was going to scrap the chair because of how she presented it (“he (my cat) messed it up”) but I didn’t want it to go to waste. I also could sell the chair for some of the money back.

So, it’s not ruined then?

She said she wants to keep the ruined chair. When my mom saw that she said this, she flipped out. I understand why. My mom said that’s basically giving her a gift, not a reimbursement.

Her parents are standing firm on their decision.

My roommate said she wanted to keep the chair so that she can have one chair in her room at the apartment, and one in her room at her parents house so she doesn’t have to bring it back and forth. The way she worded this irked me a lot. My parents 100% agreed that if she doesn’t give us her ruined chair, we are not paying anything for a new one for her. She’s really mad at this.

Closing the door would solve the problem.

When i got home she was crying about how her stuff is ruined, and how my cat got into her cables and broke her headphones. I told her she should keep her door closed from now on like our other roommates do, that way there’s no chance he’ll (my cat) get in and he’ll get used to not being in the room, like he did with our other roommates. She kept the door open, and low and behold he walked right into her room. She then cried more about him being in there.

Here’s another easy solution.

I’m going to keep my cat in my room from now on, only letting him out when i’m home to supervise. He has plenty of toys, wall shelves to climb, and things to do in my room. Everything is in here, so it’ll just be a bit of an adjustment for him.

She doesn’t know what to do.

She’s been texting me for the entire rest of the night talking about how her stuff is ruined and shes saying things like “what do i do?” and “i don’t know what to do”. I’m starting to think she’s trying to guilt me into giving her the money. Am i overreacting to this? Should i give her the money? I dont know what to do.

If the roommate still plans on using the chair, then she obviously doesn’t consider it ruined.

I think the roommate learned the hard way that she needs to keep her door closed.

