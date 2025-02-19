Her Daughter Was Gifted An Annoying Joke Book, So The Next Year She Returned The Favor With A Loud, Battery-Powered Fireman’s Helmet

Sometimes, the best way to handle an annoying gift is to return the favor.

What would you do if a well-meaning family friend gave your child a present that quickly drove everyone in your home crazy? Would you grin and bear it? Or would you find a way to make sure they got a taste of their own medicine?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this very dilemma. Here’s what she did.

What my mom did when her kid was gifted a jokebook. I remember this happening and thinking it was funny. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized exactly how messed up my parents were. So, 40 years ago, for Christmas, my Mom’s college roommate (whom she was still close to having been not that far removed from college) gave me a joke book for Christmas. I was 5, and I was starting to read pretty well.

Apparently, I drove my entire family absolutely bonkers with this book. I remember loving the book and taking it with me everywhere to tell jokes to everyone who came across my path. The following Christmas, my Mom’s College Roommate’s son was turning 5.

So my parents went to Radio Shack and bought a gift for this kid. It was a wearable fireman’s helmet with working lights and a siren. They made sure to include batteries. My parents have always been very kind, forgiving, and non-confrontational, so this bit of pettiness fills me with endless amusement.

