Husband Demands Her To Take Care Of Their Sheep Early In The Morning, But She Thinks He Should Take Care Of Them Instead Of Giving Her Even More Chores

Sometimes it is okay to say no! Even when it is family!

This woman had a lot on her plate as a busy wife and mom, yet her husband wants her to take up another task.

She is not okay with that but is wondering if she’s wrong for telling him “no.”

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not helping my husband with the farm animals My husband and I have a hobby farm with chickens and sheep, which he mainly takes care of and I will on rare occasions.

I haven’t done much recently due to pregnancy and now recent birth. We have a 2.5 y/o and a 3 week newborn. My husband recently spoke with the neighbor who is bothered by the Baa-ing of the sheep and told him he would try to get out there earlier to feed them, currently goes out around 9 am, sometimes later.

She has a tough morning routine…

I get up early with the newborn about 6/630 for her feeding and she also gets up once in the night for a feeding. My toddler wakes up between 630 and 7 on the weekends and I get her out of bed once I am done feeding the newborn. Then I proceed to take care of both kids in the morning, which includes diaper changes and making breakfast.

Her husband has been careless with his routine!

I let my husband sleep in as he chooses to go to bed late like 1am. He does take the night shift of our newborn to feed her around 930 10, helps get her to sleep and then puts her in the room for me. He realistically does not need to go to bed at 1am sometimes 2am but he says he doesn’t want to go to bed earlier as he either watches TV or plays video games. The weekdays now that I am mostly healed from giving birth I have taken back over most days of taking the toddler to daycare which is between 7 and 730 because it’s right after she gets up.

He was being so unreasonable!

So that is the background, recently my husband asked if he does the sheep early during the week if I could give him the weekends off and take care of the sheep on the weekend so he can sleep in. I snapped at him and said you want me to take care of two kids and the sheep in the morning! And he was offended that I was offended that he even asked.

She’s not sure if she’s wrong or if her husband’s wrong.

I feel like I am already doing a lot in the morning that he can wake up go do the sheep and then go back to bed. He thinks I am being unreasonable for not wanting to help. So the question, AITA for getting mad that he wants me to take care of the kids and the sheep in the morning so he can sleep in? Would really like some male feedback on this too.

YIKES!

She has a lot going on. It sounds like they could both use the morning off once in awhile.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one!

This user thinks that neglecting farm animals like that isn’t the right thing to do!

This user thinks the problem here is the husband.

This user knows that farmers need to get up real early to take care of everything.

This user suggests selling the sheep because this couple is unable to take care of them.

This user thinks she has a lot to deal with, and the husband needs to step up!

Someone’s being unnecessarily lazy here!

