Her Family Expected Her To Be A Full-Time Caregiver Without Support Or Compensation, So She Decided To Stop Playing Their Game

Caring for a loved one can be profoundly challenging, especially when responsibilities aren't evenly distributed.

One caregiver gave up every moment of free time she had to help, while the rest of the family kicked their feet up and watched her struggle.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for moving out and stopping care for my aunt after being her primary caregiver while everyone else did nothing? My aunt suffered a stroke during COVID that left her paralyzed and in need of 24-hour care.

I stepped up to be her live-in nurse, which meant quitting my job and canceling my birthday plans. I’ve been managing everything solo.

The rest of the family, however…

But her granddaughter collected the caregiver’s check without actually assisting—leaving me to shoulder all the responsibilities. My aunt has three children who have refused to help at all or even compensate me for the care I’ve been providing.

Now this caregiver is finally at their wits’ end.

After months of disrespect and feeling completely burnt out, I’ve decided to move out and stop caregiving. Now I’m feeling guilty, but I can’t keep sacrificing my life for a situation that leaves me feeling undervalued. AITA?

She tried to help someone in need, only to realize she was just being used by the rest of her family.

What did Reddit have to say about this troubling situation?

The egregious freeloading needs to stop — now.

Unfortunately, stepping away is the only way the rest of the family will finally start taking notice.

This caregiver was doing this out of the kindness of her heart, but no one is an endless well.

The family has proven they can’t be trusted and frankly, they deserve to be punished.

Caring for someone else should never mean sacrificing yourself.

