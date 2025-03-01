Her Fiancé Won’t Help With Their Toddler Daughter Unless She Gives Him A List Of Duties, But She Refuses Because He’s Not A Child

When your partner doesn’t pull their weight, it’s so frustrating. Sometimes they play ignorant and sometimes they just don’t care.

See why this dad’s solution to his future wife’s beef with him has her blood boiling.

AITA for not making my fiancé a “list” of things to do for our daughter? My fiancé had a rather large disagreement this morning. While I was brushing my teeth and using the bathroom my fiancé placed our daughter to watch her show in her high chair and then watched TikTok for the next about 10-15 minutes straight while my daughter waited.

So she called him on it.

I finally came out and saw this and asked why he hadn’t made any breakfast for her yet… He says, “I was waiting to ask you what to make for her” (note: she is one and eats scrambled eggs on daycare days like today). I said that’s a lie you know what she eats by now. Anyways this comment sparked a disagreement between us because I vented about his lack of assistance in helping to get her or any of her belongings ready to go in the morning.

But he just doesn’t get it.

His solution after getting frustrated with me was to tell me I need to “make him a list of what I would like him to do for her” And I refused as I said I don’t want to mother him as well and as her parent he should know what needs to be done (diaper changes, outfit, teeth brushing, daycare bottles cleaned and filled up, etc.) I tried explaining that as her mom no one ever gives me a “list” I simply look around or think about what needs to be done. AITA for refusing to make the list?

If he’s not used to helping out with the daughter’s morning routine, it wouldn’t hurt to make a list, but he should be able to figure it out on his own.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

This is so common. UGH!

Haha they’d still fight, though.

That’s the term for this! I couldn’t remember. I bet he’s like this all the time.

Sorry, honey! I forgot how to cook a steak!

It’s like he thinks she had a head start.

I bet they’ll divorce.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.