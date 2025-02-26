Her Friend Is Pouting Because She Didn’t Allow Her Dogs To Visit With Her, So She Made Her Aware That ‘No’ Is An Entire Sentence

Some friends play games.

You can tolerate it, even see it as a cute quirk, but every person has a breaking point for a friend who took one step too far.

This friend who couldn’t take “no” as an answer I had this particular friend who couldn’t take “No” for an answer. If you tried to say no to her, she would complain and insist until you said yes, and if you didn’t, she would pout for hours. Earlier this year, she asked if she could visit me at my new place (a 4h drive from hers). My flat is around 500 square ft and I have an old cat who’s super shy.

Problem is: she has two young dogs, who are super energetic. I’ve seen them in action. I clearly don’t want them at my place or near my cat. I know her boyfriend or her mom can take care of them for few days whenever she asks. So I just told her “Yeah, come anytime! Thought I’d prefer if you could come without your dogs, my flat is too small for them to stay a long period of time and id rather my cat to be as free as possible in her own home.” She got super annoyed and answered something along the lines “well, never mind, it’s too complicated to see you these days.” I knew she was mad, but I was fed up by her behavior at this point. We usually exchanged messages or call each others from time to time to keep in touch, and, well, the last few months, she didn’t initiate.

I sent her a message, asking for what’s up and stuff. She kept me unread for a few days (unusual for her) and then sent me “I’m so lucky and happy to have my dogs. I know I can always count on them when I need to.” Just that. I answered “Oh, girly pop, I SO understand you! I love my cat so much, I’m even thinking about adopting another one <3 and I’ve finally made this flat my own, I’m pretty good these days!” She left me unread, again, and I’m living my best life ever since, with my peace and my cat.

