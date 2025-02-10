Her Husband Always Goes To The Basement When She Watches Her Favorite TV Show, And Now He Doesn’t Want Her To Watch It Anymore Because He Doesn’t Want To Feel Kicked Out Of His Living Room

When it comes to watching TV, not all husbands and wives will agree on what to watch.

They may completely different options on what they like.

In today’s story, a husband hates his wife’s favorite TV show, and it’s causing a lot of drama.

Let’s see why a TV show is causing tension in this marriage.

AITA for taking over the living room to watch a TV show my husband doesn’t like every Friday night? My (f, 35) husband (m, 35) and I live in a relatively small house with one area to watch TV. We do have an unfinished basement that currently contains an area for working out, an area for doing laundry, and then the rest is storage.

Her husband doesn’t like her favorite show.

For context, I do not work on Fridays, but my husband does. My favorite show is RuPaul’s Drag Race, which airs on Friday nights. My husband does not like this show, which is his right, and when I watch it, he feels the need to go in the basement for the entire hour and a half that it’s on.

Her husband doesn’t want to have to go to the basement, but she thinks he has other options.

It’s recently caused a lot of contention in our relationship because he feels that he shouldn’t have to be relegated to the basement on Friday nights after he works hard. This is the only show that I watch when it airs, and I don’t like to record it and watch it later because I don’t want to see spoilers on social media which are nearly impossible for me to avoid. I just don’t think I’m being unreasonable by wanting to watch one show on one night of the week for an hour and a half. I’m not forcing him to go to the basement, he could easily go into the bedroom instead. Tell me Reddit, AITA?

I don’t think watching one hour of TV one night a week is too much to ask.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point!

He really does have other options.

This person can relate to this situation.

Here’s how one wife handles a similar situation…

A woman who has been married for over 50 years weighs in…

It might be time to put a TV in the bedroom.

What a baby!

