Her Husband Threw Away All Her Mugs Instead Of Packing Them, So Her Family Sent Her More Just To Annoy Him

Throwing away someone’s belongings without their permission is bad enough, but lying about it in the first place is even worse.

What would you do if your sister’s spouse promised to pack her things, only to secretly throw them all away?

Would you tell her about it?

Or would you team up with your parents to replace what was gone?

In the following story, one family finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s what they did.

My BIL threw away all my sisters mugs instead of packing them like he promised, so we sent her new stuff just to agitate him. My sister and her husband moved to Arkansas to be close to his parents. She was going to pack up her mugs, but he told her not to and that he would pack them up to bring back on a later trip. What he did instead was throw away all her mugs. So here’s what me, my stepmom, and my dad did to agitate him.

Her new items will be arriving soon.

My dad sent her a couple mugs. My stepmom sent her a set of blue Diamond pots and pans since she only has one pan, it’s the pink set my stepmom ordered for her. Me I sent her a set of cutesy ceramic Marshmellow mugs, a cookie mug with a cookie holder slot on the bottom, an Oreo mug set that has cookie tongs and a cookie holder along with the mug, and a cookie dunker. I think the cookie dunker was a nice touch since she’ll like how cute it is and he’ll hate it for being a useless utensil.

Wow! That brother-in-law was pretty brave.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

