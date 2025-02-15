Her Husband Wouldn’t Stop Dropping His Clothes On The Floor, So She Officially Went On A Laundry Strike

Hey. Go do that load of laundry.

Come on, it’s piling up in your room.

Do it. Put down your phone and do it.

…still here?

Fine, then read about this laundry quandary and make a judgement on who is right and who is wearing dirty clothes.

AITA for not doing laundry? My (27m) husband and I (26f) have been living together for about 3 years. We have always had a basket in the bathroom for dirty laundry. The entire time we’ve been living together I’m the one who has always done laundry. When the basket gets full I take it to the laundry room and wash everything that’s in it.

So, she’s handling this chore and seems fine with that.

That is, until…

For the past several months my husband has started leaving his dirty clothes mostly in a pile in the floor in the bedroom instead of putting them in the basket. We’ve had conversations about this several times and he says he’ll make sure to start putting his clothes in the basket, but nothing has really changed. This morning he made a comment about how he has to go to work in dirty clothes. Including dirty socks and underwear. I didn’t say anything because I’ve washed the clothes in the basket and was caught up on laundry. Then he asks me if I could wash his clothes for him so he doesn’t have to go to work in dirty clothes.

It’s not until disruptions roll in that people really start to take notice.

I told him that I’ll wash his clothes when he puts them in the basket. He got mad and said I was petty for not washing his laundry and that he doesn’t understand why I can’t take 30 more seconds to pick up all his clothes off the floor and wash them. I told him that if it was so easy then why couldn’t he take 30 seconds to pick them up and do it. That I wasn’t his mom and I’m not picking up his dirty clothes off the floor when there’s a basket. According to him I’m a petty [jerk] and don’t do anything for him because I refuse to pick up his clothes from the floor to wash them.

Ok, brace yourself, here come the marriage counselors.

First of all, there’s a clear code for these things:

And yeah, it’s his fault:



Everybody’s gotta grow up sometime:

The promise of change is meaningless in the absence of action:



See more resources:

Bottom line: if you’ve got a partner nice enough to do ALL the laundry, putting them in the dang basket is the least you can do in return.

And honestly, you should be pitching in more.

