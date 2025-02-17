Her Inconsiderate Boyfriend And Best Friend Started Talking In Their Native Language Around Her, So She Left The Room Because They Made Her Feel Left Out

Third-wheeling can really make you feel out of place, and this woman knows that better than anyone else!

She had to deal with her boyfriend and her best friend talking in their native language that she doesn’t understand, and things only got worse!

Check out the full story.

AITA for leaving the room because my boyfriend and my bestfriend were speaking in a different language? My(20F) best friend(also 20F) came to visit me at college after a few weeks since we hadn’t seen each other in a while.

She had made plans for us to meet up and go out after classes, and I was looking forward to it. I even told my boyfriend (21M) in advance that I’d be hanging out with her, and he was cool with it too. Both of them come from a place where they have a common language.

This is where things got rough…

When she arrived, she met me and my boyfriend in the corridor and immediately mentioned how we’d be late if we didn’t leave right away.

I was ready to go then and there, but instead, she started talking to my boyfriend in their native language, which I don’t understand. I had no idea what they were talking about, though I did hear my name come up in their conversation. They didn’t make any effort to include me or check if I was comfortable with them speaking a language I couldn’t follow.

She tried breaking into the conversation…

I even made a light-hearted comment, saying, “Guys, I really need subtitles right now,” but they ignored me and kept talking. I just stood there awkwardly for about 15 minutes while they chatted, even though she had initially said we needed to leave quickly.

She was so done with them!

I started feeling frustrated and unwelcome, so I left the area without a word and stepped outside the building to give them their space. Later they picked up on my upset mood and started tiptoeing around me and I couldn’t enjoy hanging out with my best friend later at all.

She has her opinions about what happened!

I was upset because it felt like I wasn’t needed there, and they didn’t seem to care about including me, but now I’m wondering if I made a big deal about an insignificant issue. Am I TA?

YIKES! We can smell something burning there!

Why would her friend and boyfriend do that to her?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one!

This user shares an interesting take on native languages.

That’s right! This user thinks both of these people were really rude to her.

Exactly! This user also blames the boyfriend and the best friend!

This user thinks boyfriends talking to best friends is a little off.

That’s right! This user knows how important it is to include people in a conversation when sitting in a group together.

Someone was really furious that night!

