Her Manager Keeps Stealing The Candies The Cashiers Need To Re-Moisten Their Mouths, So She Deters Him With Vile Treats

It’s hard when your job dries your mouth out.

Lozenges or candies can make the mouth moist again, but not if someone keeps stealing them.

In this story, the thief is a manager.

See what this worker did to put an end to it.

Bittersweet revenge My mom used to work in a Toys R Us in the UK and worked the cash register. Her manager used to come and steal any boiled sweets that staff had on their registers (which helped keep the mouths from drying out.)

The solution was quick.

One day she decided she had enough of him coming stealing the sweets, so she decided to get the most bitter and sour sweets she could have which she kept on display, whilst having her usual sweets hidden. He decides to come from the tower (the office was a raised platform next to the tills and entrance/exit where it was easy to look over the whole shop floor), spots the bag of sweets and she said to him just to take them.

He takes the bag not knowing what they were.

And it worked like a hilarious charm.

Within 30 seconds of him getting back into the tower, she said that she heard him shouting what were they while the bag comes flying over the wall of the tower onto the shop floor. All the staff that knew suddenly started laughing whilst he has a face of thunder mixed with embarrassment. He never stole any sweets ever again. For anyone wondering, they were made from gooseberries.

Here is what folks are saying.

I use xylitol candies that you stick to your gums, so you can talk and they last like two hours and don’t give you cavities.

He should have gotten worse. What a narcissist.

Aw what a sweet memory!

I’m glad I never had to deal with that. Ugh.

I bet they were dipped in ginger powder or something like that.

Watch for cavities, people!

Xylitol rocks.

