Her Nasty Mother-in-Law Is Always Starting Trouble, But She Got The Last Laugh When She Was Invited To A Party At Her House By Her Father-In-Law

Some in-laws sure can be problematic, huh?

You can say that again!

But sometimes in life, those nasty in-laws get what they deserve!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit!

MIL’s own tactics blow up in her face during a company Christmas party. “It’s no secret, MIL doesn’t like me (f38) or my spouse, her stepson, (m36) and for all intents and purposes we ignore her and her antics and don’t engage.

She actively tries to keep her biological family away from us as she doesn’t like reminders of FIL’s martial history, but will go out of her way to try and play the long suffering MIL. She lets FIL try to invite us to family gatherings in public for appearances, but cancels plans in private days later.

We seldom meet, other than the annual company holiday party since FIL and spouse work for the same company. Here is where the meat of the story comes in.

The MIL’s son’s girlfriend is a problem too.

The company party is always a huge event with upscale food, an open bar, live entertainment and a DJ with a dance floor. Everyone dresses up and shows out with the higher ups and all that jazz.

Everyone is drinking and having a good time, everyone but my MIL and her belligerently hammered first born and his new gf. New gf is nice but both seem set on keeping her away from us and actively trying to start fights with passive aggressive comments.

MIL knows when to turn on the fake charm.

We don’t react, we just keep laughing and partying it up since we know everyone there, and they don’t. It starts to seem like a non issue with them seemingly leaving us alone until FIL approaches us, intoxicated and bursting with glee as he asks us to please join him and his family for New Year’s before he leaves for the night. While we gladly accept, I instantly knew what to say when I saw her marching up, pretending to be the doting MIL and telling us how she hopes we all get together real soon. All while hugging me tightly. I just wrapped my arms around that sour faced woman, pulled her in tight and whispered in her ear “we already got the invite for New Year’s, so your wish is granted! We’ll see you then!” And planted a loud kiss on her cheek.

Really, a change of plans?

She hauls backwards, looking absolutely horrified, and ran out of there like a bat out of hell. Spouse is staring at me while I’m just grinning like a Cheshire Cat and he just laughs when I tell him what I did. Sure enough, 3 days later my FIL is calling us, apologizing for having to cancel because there was a “family emergency” they needed to leave town for.

It was clearly a lie.

FIL had forgotten that years ago FIL shared locations with us and never shut it off. They were home the entire night. I genuinely don’t think we’ve ever laughed as hard either. Since then we’ve also begun to use their same excuse of “family emergency” to politely turn them down.”

Those in-laws are messed up! I wouldn’t want to hang out with them. It’s funny that they don’t even know how obvious their lie was.

And here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This individual pointed out that MIL is missing out.

Another Reddit user didn’t get it…

This reader thinks they should keep their distance from MIL.

Another person didn’t hold back.

It didn’t work out the way she expected!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.