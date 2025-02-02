Her Overly-Critical Mother Made A Comment About Her Weight Gain, So She Gave It Right Back To Her

Some parents can be so harsh on their kids about things that aren’t that important…

And it sounds like this young woman is really going through it with her mother!

But you better believe that she gave it right back to her!

Did she do anything wrong?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my mother that she gained weight too? “I (21F) live with my mom (51F) and dad and my 2 siblings + their kids.

She’s going through a tough time.

I grew up pretty “skinny” and when i turned 19 I gained a small amount of weight. I was forced to babysit my new born niece for 7 months and I got super depressed in that time, so naturally I started gaining even more weight. I also gained even more weight because i turned 20+. My mother berates every single thing I eat. I have been super insecure about my weight and i have been trying to lose weight but my family is dysfunctional and I lose motivation really quickly. I went to cook a small portion of rice and she got upset at me.

There are all kinds of issues going on here.

She began calling me names and saying that’s why I’d never lose weight because I’m eating like a pig. I am also really insecure about my breasts and she brought them up as well. I tried not to care but it honestly really hurt me. I told her let me worry about my own weight and she can worry about hers. She got even more upset and told me even worse things. I got frustrated and I told her that I don’t tell her those kinds of things when she feels like she gained weight.

Thing are getting ugly.

She called me disrespectful. I am so confused. She told my siblings that she is done with me and she is no longer going to “help” me again. And that she is so happy that we are not on speaking terms anymore. For context she has done absolutely nothing to help me. I’ve been struggling to get a job for ages because you need experience for everything and the last job I finally got she told me to leave it. She’s been focused on my two other sisters who have done so much worse than I’ve done. One lied about going to college that my mom paid for (she doesn’t know), stole money, called her a *****, prayed to God that she’d pass away and so much more. I have never done any of that but yet still she dislikes me this much. I’m starting to feel gas lit.” AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

One reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

And this reader spoke up.

Right back at ya, Mom!

Jeez!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.