Her Parents Want The Whole Family To Go On A Vacation Together, But After Her Sister Insulted Her, She Doesn’t Want To Play Nice

How would you feel if a family member insulted you but claimed it was a joke?

If everyone laughed except for you, does that mean it’s a joke?

If the comment hurt your feelings, does that make it an insult?

In today’s story, one woman feels incredibly hurt by her sister’s rude “joke,” and now she doesn’t want to go on a family vacation with her sister.

Should she go anyway?

Let’s read the full story to decide.

AITA for refusing to go on a family trip after my sister called me ‘the family failure’? So, I (25F) have always had a bit of a rocky relationship with my older sister (27F). She’s always been the “golden child” in our family—straight A’s, great job, married with kids, you get the idea. Meanwhile, I took a different path. I struggled through college, jumped between jobs, and I’m currently working a retail job while trying to figure out my career. Not perfect, but I’m doing my best.

Her sister was incredibly rude.

Last week, we had a family dinner where my parents announced they wanted to take the whole family on a vacation to celebrate their anniversary. It sounded nice until my sister started joking about how she hopes I can actually afford to take time off. She then followed it up by saying, “It’s okay, we all know you’re the family failure, but at least you’re fun to have around.”

Everyone laughed.

She didn’t find the “joke” funny.

I awkwardly smiled, but inside, I was done. This isn’t the first time she’s made comments like that, but it hit differently this time. After the dinner, I told my parents I wasn’t comfortable going on the trip. They tried to brush it off as my sister “just joking,” but I told them I’m tired of being disrespected.

Her family is mad that she doesn’t want to go on the trip.

Now my whole family is upset with me. My sister texted me saying I’m being “dramatic” and that I’m ruining the trip for everyone. My parents said they understand I’m hurt, but I should come and “not let her get to me.” I really don’t want to go, but now I feel guilty for upsetting everyone. AITA for saying no to the trip?

Her sister is horrible. Maybe she could say she’ll only go if her sister doesn’t go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They’re ignoring her pain.

It’s okay to prioritize your mental health.

It’s not hard to see why she wouldn’t want to spend time with her family.

Her sister is a bully.

I’m getting Regina George vibes.

Calling an insult a joke doesn’t make it a joke.

Especially if the other person doesn’t think it’s funny.

