Her Roommate’s Cat Got In Her Room And Destroyed A Puzzle She Was Working On, And Now Her Roommate Is Mad At Her For Not Accepting The Cat’s Apology

If you have a roommate who has a pet, it might be important to set some boundaries.

For example, certain areas might be off limits to the pet.

In today’s story, a woman has a boundary that the roommate’s cat isn’t allowed in her bedroom.

The problem is that the roommate and her cat don’t respect this boundary.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s cat into my room after it ‘apologized’? I (27F) share an apartment with my roommate, Lily (26F), who has a cat named Muffin. Muffin is adorable but has a habit of sneaking into my room and knocking things over. Last week, I came home to find Muffin had somehow gotten in and destroyed a puzzle I had spent hours working on. Pieces were scattered everywhere, some were chewed up, and one was lost entirely. I was furious.

The roommate sounds like a crazy cat lady.

I told Lily that Muffin needed to stay out of my room, and she agreed, but she also said Muffin felt bad and wanted to apologize. I laughed it off, assuming she was joking. The next day, I found a little note on my desk written in Lily’s handwriting that said, ‘I’m sowwy – Muffin.’ Along with it was a cat treat.

The roommate won’t let it go.

I thought it was funny but didn’t change my stance. Since then, Lily has been passive-aggressively saying things like, ‘Muffin’s just trying to make things right,’ or ‘You’re holding a grudge against a cat.’ She even suggested that I let Muffin into my room supervised so she can ‘earn back my trust.’

But Muffin didn’t really apologize.

I told her no and that I wasn’t interested in giving her cat another chance to destroy my stuff. Now she’s calling me heartless for not accepting Muffin’s ‘apology’ and is acting like I’m being unreasonable. aita here?

That roommate sounds a little nutty.

Cats will be cats, so she needs to respect the boundary that Muffin is not allowed in the room.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is funny. Obviously Muffin didn’t write the note.

A cat owner weighs in…

This person thinks the roommate is acting childish.

It’s not a joke.

Here’s the perspective of a self-described cat lover.

Cats are never sorry for their destruction.

Everyone knows that.

