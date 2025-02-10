Her Roommates Haven’t Left Her Enough Room In The Freezer And They Refuse To Compromise On Space

When you’re in college you need to compromise a lot.

When roommates enter the equation, things can get even more complicated.

It’s hard, especially when those roommates won’t reciprocate with the compromises.

See why this student is lost about how to deal with the freezer.

AITA for asking my roommate to shop more frequently because there’s no space in the freezer for others I’m in college living with four other roommates and we all pretty much eat microwave food that goes in our freezer. We have a very small freezer and for the first half of the year it wasn’t that bad to fit stuff in it because our fourth roommate wasn’t really using it and we all shopped lightly.

It seemed like they could handle it.

Recently I’ve noticed that our freezer is literally packed to the point that it won’t close. I’ve noticed that it’s food that they all keep in there for weeks without eating. I have exactly one thing in there and it barely takes up any room. For perspective, said roommate just went out and bought food for the next two weeks and took up so much space. I texted the group chat and asked them to reorganize and consider other peoples space when shopping for groceries, or for them to eat them within the next week. My roommate said “I’ll eat half of my stuff in the next week” and then brushed off my request and just said that it’ll be hard to fit stuff no matter what because it’s a small space for four people. That felt very dismissive and like she’s refusing to come up with a solution that’s fair for everyone.

But it’s not working out.

So I texted back and asked if she would shop for groceries for the next week instead of two weeks from now on. She sent back a pretty angry-sounding text saying that she shops when she wants to and doesn’t feel like going to the store every week. I have no idea what to do! I really want space for the freezer. Talked to my pops about this and he said “either you buy fresh food or put your foot down with then because they’re being selfish.” I’m going to try to buy fresh food to put elsewhere but it’s hard for me to eat them before they expire so quickly. Being a college student I really just want quick easy meals. Did I push it too far? AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

One of them would say this is aggressive. LOL.

Nice suggestion. I wouldn’t want a loud freezer in my room.

Crafty! I like it.

I agree. It’s not going to work.

It’s surprising how much room those boxes take up.

I would offer to make something for everyone and then say you can’t because it would have to be in the freezer.

What a mess.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.