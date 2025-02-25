Her Sister Doesn’t Want To Teach Her Daughter English Even Though They Live in the U.S., And She Told Her She’s Making A Big Mistake

Is it good for kids to be bilingual?

AITA for telling my sister that she is insane for not teaching her daughter English? “My (20F) family is originally from Sweden. My sister Kristin (30F) was born in Sweden and was raised speaking Swedish and English. She and my parents came to the US when she was 10, and I was born not long afterwards. I was raised only speaking English. My parents did not bother having me learn Swedish because it isn’t a widely-spoken language where we live, and in fact when I was little, they had a rule that Kristin could only talk to me in English.

They did this because they didn’t want to hinder me being able to communicate with my peers. I’ve visited Sweden maybe twice when I was really little and don’t have any recollections. Kristin, however, has a lot of fond memories from her childhood. Since she’s moved out, she has regularly visited Sweden. She has been married to her husband, Erik (30M) for about three years. Erik is also from Sweden and came to the US in his early 20s. Erik was also raised speaking Swedish and English, but is more comfortable talking in Swedish. They have a daughter, Elsa, who 18 months old and learning to talk.

When they came over for Christmas dinner, I tried to talk to Elsa, but Kristin told me that I can only talk to Elsa in Swedish, but not English. I thought she was raising Elsa speaking both Swedish and English, but she told me that they are not going to bother teaching her English. I asked why, and Kristin told me that they want Elsa to be connected to her heritage and also because they plan on eventually moving back to Sweden. I asked if she had idea as to when they will move, and she said it could be one year, or ten years.

I told Kristin that she is doing Elsa a big disservice by not teaching her English. She told me it won’t be an issue as “She’ll learn it when she goes to kindergarten!” I said that I can understand wanting Elsa to know Swedish, and if they had any immediate plans to move back to Sweden, then I could understand prioritizing Swedish over English. But since they don’t have any immediate plans to move back there, she should learn both languages now so she can communicate with her English-speaking relatives in the US, as well as her peers and her teachers when she goes to school. I said that not teaching Elsa any English at all is insane.

Kristin got mad at me and told me I am being xenophobic. I told her this would not be an issue if Elsa speaks English too, but because almost nobody around here speaks Swedish, she’s hindering her daughter. She said that it’s possible that by the time Elsa is ready to start school, they might have moved back to Sweden. My parents are mostly on my side but say that they understand why she’s doing this, and I was being harsh by saying that she was “insane” for not teaching her English and should be more understanding. I feel it is equally harsh for her to say I’m xenophobic. I think it’s great to be multilingual, but one needs to be able to communicate with the majority of the people where they live. But now I’m starting to feel like maybe I was too harsh.”

