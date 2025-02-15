Her Sister Is Unhappy That She Doesn’t Babysit As Much As She Used To, So When She Started Making Up Disturbing Lies She Had To Call Her Out

Relationships change as people get older and circumstances in their lives change.

For example, when you’re young and single, the people you hang out with and the time you have for certain activities might be different than if you were married or had children.

In today’s story, one woman explains that she used to babysit for her older sister a lot, but that has changed now that she is married.

The problem is the sister’s behavior now that things have changed.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITAH for blowing up at my sister for being manipulative and targeting my wife? I (f26) grew up in state care and met my sister (f29) at 12. We were close, and I’m the godmother to her kids (f9 & f8). For years, I babysat often, sometimes for days or weekends while I was homeless and struggling with mental health. This continued for years.

She was a lot busier.

About three years ago, I met my now-wife (f29) and got a job I love. Initially, my sister was happy for me, but soon began complaining I wasn’t around as much. I explained that while I loved her and the kids, I had to focus on my happiness. I still saw the kids lots, just not as often.

The sister is quite demanding.

After my wife and I married, things worsened. My sister started accusing me of being abused by my wife because I couldn’t do everything for her anymore. She kept insisting that her kids and her should always come before my wife. She would demand things from us late at night, like chocolate or coffee, even when we were busy. When we didn’t drop everything, she’d get upset.

The sister is clearly out of line.

Things escalated when she started telling us her husband was abusing her, but then told us not to tell anyone. She also shared inappropriate family gossip, which was triggering for me given my own childhood trauma. Last July, I was hospitalized for a serious illness. During this time, my sister repeatedly accused my wife of being abusive and criticized us for not spending enough time with her kids, even though I was in the hospital. She even said my wife was selfish for not picking up my sister’s kids while I was sick.

She can’t stand her sister’s behavior.

In November, my sister told my wife she wasn’t welcome at family events and tried to plan a vacation without her. I tried to talk to her about it, but she mocked my concerns, laughed and dismissed my feelings, saying I was just letting my wife abuse me. I finally lost it, mentioning how unfair it was for my wife to be treated this way, especially when she behaved the way she did, including supporting her supposed abuser. My sister then texted that she wanted nothing to do with me and I was no longer welcome around her kids.

The sister’s husband is a liar.

This is where I might be the AH, I phoned our eldest sister, distraught. I told her EVERYTHING. Which of course my sister denied. Afterward, her husband messaged the family group, calling me and my wife “vile” and accusing us of making up lies about his wife. They then removed us. They also took our holiday money (nearly $1000) and have been bad-mouthing us ever since. So, AITAH for blowing up at her?

It sounds like the sister is projecting her own abuse and drama onto OP.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her sister is jealous.

She should cut ties with her sister.

Maybe the sister has a mental issue.

Her sister is trying to control her life.

Her sister sounds crazy.

And more than a little controlling.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.