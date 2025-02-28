February 28, 2025 at 6:48 am

Her TV Looked Broken, But With the Magic Tapping of Her Nails It Was Miraculously Healed

by Ben Auxier

Although technically TVs have never been more affordable, that doesn’t make them cheap.

For most people, the purchase of a living room TV is a big deal because you expect this to be your big entertainment hub for the next several years at least.

But what happens when they just…break?

Well, maybe nothing. Try out what TikTok user @leavibaughx showed us:

“Hey, shout out to that kid on TikTok that taught me that your TV is actually never broken,” she says.

The camera pans to a wall-mounted screen with a band of glitchy vertical lines across the middle.

“You just need to tippity tap,” she says, tapping her nails on the screen like a would-be ASMRtist.

“You tippity tap all the lines out of it.”

Lo and behold…

“It’s not broken. Don’t buy a new one.”

You can take the girl out of the ghetto, but you can’t take the ghetto out of the girl.

And thus was the chalice of wisdom passed on:

For some, it was sadly too late:

There are other simple home remedies out there too:

Apparently it works on other screens as well:

Of course, it’s not gonna fix EVERY problem:

And now that you know, pass it on!

