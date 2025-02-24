Here’s A Trick That Could Help Save The Lives Of Diabetics Who Need Some In An Emergency. – ‘Draw up, there is still insulin in here.’

People who have diabetes need to have insulin on hand in order to keep their blood sugar at safe levels.

Unfortunately, insulin is expensive and hard to afford for many people, so this TikToker put out a video showing people how to get the most out of each prescription.

He starts off his video by saying, “You just had a big meal. You’re going to take your insulin and it’s out!”

That can be a very dangerous situation to find yourself in.

He continues, “I’ve got a little trick for you all. First, take off this needle, swab the top with an alcohol swab of course. Take a syringe, just your average old syringe, and cap it. Take the needle, stick it in the top of the insulin pen. Draw up, there is still insulin in here.”

Interestingly, he is able to draw out all the insulin that is left in the pen.

Normally all of that extra insulin would go to waste. He says, “Look at that, look how much I am able to draw up. Look at this, 10 units, 10 units of insulin.”

That is amazing, for many people this could be a life saving trick.

He wraps up the video by saying, “That pen right here, that is the difference between diabetic ketoacidosis and, well, a safe blood sugar.”

That is remarkable.

I can’t believe those insulin pens are so wasteful.

Check out the full video to see exactly how this is done, and of course, talk to a doctor about any type of medical tricks like this.

The video can be seen here:

Take a look at the comments to see how helpful this can be.

This person says that it will save lives.

Here is someone who is upset that people have to pay for it at all.

This is a great safety tip.

This could be life saving for diabetics.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁