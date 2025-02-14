His Aunt Called His Partner By The Wrong Name, So He Sent A Christmas Card With The Wrong Name Right Back

For some people, getting a name right is just common courtesy, but others don’t seem to think it matters.

So, what would you do if a family member repeatedly got your partner’s name wrong, even after being corrected multiple times? Would you chalk it up to them being older? Or would you find a way to show them just how dismissive they were being?

In today’s story, a nephew finds himself in this exact situation. Here’s what he did.

Close Enough My partner and I are living in two different houses at the moment. I’m out of state caring for my sick uncle and have been for about a year. My partner, who we’ll call Becky, drives down when she can. It’s tough on her, but she’s a trooper. She keeps our house running and helps my elderly mother daily.

Getting someone’s name wrong is a big deal.

I have an entitled narcissist aunt who thought it was a fine idea to mail a Christmas card to “333 & Amy.” I don’t know any Amy, but my non-Amy partner sent me a picture of the card tagged with “Lucy, you got some ‘splaining to do.” My aunt is hard of hearing, so we figured she’d just misheard her name the many times they’d interacted. Laugh it off, no harm, no foul. Until she showed my mom, who said, ” Yes, I told her that wasn’t your name, but she said eh, close enough; it’s the thought that counts.”

He did the same thing back to the aunt.

Not really, I started thinking about when my aunt comes to town she drags my partner into driving her around, finding hotels and lots of little serve me kind of grunt work. She knows Becky’s name well enough at those times. Okay, I bought a Christmas card to send back, and my aunt is “Ilene,” and I happily addressed it to “Ellen” and included it inside the card message, too.

His mom knows what he did.

I so wanted her to call me so I could call her BS but she’s been oddly quiet. I think she got the message because I told my mom what I did and exactly why and they talk all the time. Not big noisy revenge but satisfyingly petty to let her know her dismissive crap isn’t acceptable, especially when she knows her name when it’s convenient for her.

Sheesh! What a thing for the aunt to say.

