His Bank Closed The Nearest Branch, And Forced Him To Drive 30-Minutes For Bad Customer Service. So He Closed His Account And Took Their Survey Every Day For A Month.

Banks are supposed to make our lives easier, not harder. But this isn’t always the case.

So, what would you do if your bank closed its nearest branch, forced you to drive miles for some assistance, and then told you that you should have just handled it online? Would you let it slide? Or would you make sure they knew exactly how inconvenient they made your life?

In the following story, a customer is unhappy with the customer service he’s receiving at his bank and demands a change. Here’s what happened.

Sure I’ll take that survey again and again One of my banks merged and then closed the branch that was in my town. The closest branch was a 30-minute drive, so I did all my banking online. At some point, I had to do something, and online wasn’t working out, so I drove to the closest branch. I stood in line, got to the counter, and was told, ‘You could have done this online.’ I got mad about this comment, probably more than I should have, but ok, let’s play.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Me: You know, I tried for about 15 minutes and kept getting an error, so I waited until this morning, tried again, got the same error, and decided to drive a half hour for help. CSR: You could have called the toll-free number for assistance. Me: Or I could have come here for help. CSR: Yes, but calling might have solved the issue. Me: Ok let’s do this instead. Let’s close the accounts and that’ll solve the issue.

A manager tried to help.

At this point, the manager steps in and tries to smooth things over. Nope. ‘You know there’s no reason for me to have to spend an hour driving to and from a bank. I could move this money to AA, BB, CC, or DD, which are all six minutes from my house.’ The manager closes out the accounts, gives me a check, and out I go. Drive back to my town and throw the money in another bank. Then I got an email asking me to take a survey, so I did and noted all the above.

If the surveys keep coming, he’ll keep completing them.

The next day, I signed into my account online, and it generated another survey request. I clicked in, took the survey again, and copied and pasted the replies to a Google Doc. That way, when I checked my account online every single day and a new survey request was made every single day, I could take it in a minute. So far, I’ve done it daily for over a month. They keep asking for my opinion, so who am I not to oblige?

Eek! This would upset most people.

Let’s see how Reddit readers relate to his bad banking experience.

Here’s someone who likes doing things in person.

Something for him to think about.

Exactly! They basically reworded the sentence and said it again!

Too funny!

That’s terrible customer service!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.