His Cheating Ex-Wife Tries To Make His Life Miserable, So He Brought His New Girlfriend To A Church BBQ To Prove He’s Doing Just Fine

My girlfriend and I went to a church bbq to flex on my ex. “My (42m) ex-wife (44f) and I were married for almost 20 years.

Over that time she had 4 affairs of varying degrees including a relationship with a very close friend of mine from our church. I tried to make it work and after the last emotional affair I couldn’t do it anymore. I filed for divorce just over 2 years ago. We are still going through the divorce and she’s been high conflict the whole time. She’s painted herself as a victim and I go a new church but still have some friends at my old one (I attended there for over 30 years). My Petty Revenge…

My girlfriend and I have been dating since January. She’s aware of my situation and we are having fun. I have older kids and she has younger kids. For Labor Day, we both had the day off and wanted to do something fun. I mentioned that my old church does a picnic every year at a park. There are games and activities for the kids and a big potluck bbq. I told her my ex would like be there but it’s a big event and we could keep to ourselves. I’d also be able to introduce my GF to friends from my old church. My GF made sure she was extra cute, we had matching socks and I wore a shirt that said “Built For Conflict” on the back. We got to the bbq, my GF made a desert to share and I was grilling.

My ex saw us and looked beside herself. She eventually came over and tapped my GF on the shoulder and said “I’m ” ex’s name,” I’m ” my names” wife..” My GF said “nice to meet you” and held out her had to shake my exes. My ex then said “it’s awkward for you to be here and I hope you feel that way.” My GF responded “ok” and my ex walked off. Later my ex approached me and said “this isn’t your church anymore, I think you should leave.” I said “not gonna happen” and kept walking. She went back to her friends (my old friends) and was just distraught.

She eventually asked the pastor to ask me to leave. He’s my best friend and was the best man at my wedding. He came and “talked” to me so he could tell her he did. I told him she needed to grow up and I wasn’t leaving. He went back to my ex and she was unhinged trying to say we had to leave. She tried to make it some spiritual thing. Eventually she gave up and went to the friend she had an affair with and his wife to be comforted (they are still friends, I didn’t get it). My GF and I just watched and laughed. My ex has been terrible this whole time and whatever control or narrative she though she had was destroyed. Everyone watched as she just acted like a witch and we smiled and waved. In the end, the kids had fun, we got to catch up with old friends, and my ex wife got put in her place. It was a good day. Side note: My GF is stunning and several people just stopped with a dumbfounded look on their face when they saw her. Was such a flex to people who want to see me fail.”

