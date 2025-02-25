His Classmates Complained About The Apples He Was Eating In Class As A Snack, So He Brought Another Snack That Was More Annoying Than The Apples

Apples are a delicious and healthy snack.

But apparently, when you eat them in a quiet room in school, the crunch produces a disturbing sound.

This guy shares that he brought apples as a snack during their test, but his classmates complained about the noise he was making when biting on them.

So, he brought a different snack… which was more annoying than the apples!

Read the story below and find out what he did.

Me eating apples bothers you? This was back in high school. Every time it was time for a test, people would bring snacks. I loved Granny Smith apples back then. The really hard and crunchy ones.

This guy was asked by his classmates to bring a less noisy snack.

It turned out that some of my classmates were taking issue with the noise during exams. They said that it was disturbing. They told me to consider if I could bring something else to eat instead. Being a reasonable guy, I said sure.

He was annoyed by the request, so he decided to annoy them, too.

I was a little bit unreasonable and got annoyed that I couldn’t eat what I liked. So I went for something that was both crunchy and smelly instead. So when the next test came around, I had found the largest yellow onion that I could find. Which I proceeded to eat, apple style of course for maximum crunch.

After this incident, nobody complained about the crunchy apples.

The whole room smelled like fresh chopped onions in the end. Sure, looking back it was probably a bit juvenile and kind of crappy. But nobody minded the apples afterwards thankfully. Side note: Raw onion is only tasty in moderation.

Hahaha! That was hilarious. Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

Sometimes, the solution to a petty complaint is an even pettier response.

