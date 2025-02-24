His Coworker Tried To Take Credit For Other People’s Work, So He Was Sent To Take The New Clients To A Sleazy Sports Bar

Some people are as bold as brass with their entitlement. Chances are that you’ve encountered someone like that at work.

Take my credit? Lose your credibility. I work in R&D in my company. I usually don’t get involved too much in deals like suppliers and manufacturers as that’s a different department. But my team and I have been working on a project that made it more necessary for me to get involved in the finer details of a big manufacturing deal.

Problems sprang up immediately.

We are wrapping up the project and I found out that someone high up in the manufacturing department has been meeting with the other company without me and was going to basically take credit for all my team’s work. It isn’t a huge deal for me but it could affect bonuses for some of my employees. So today I talked to the COO who told me that they recognize that my team did the work and deserve credit, but that it was going to be easier at this point to just let the other person handle the deal. I was okay with this because we got the credit but it was a load off my plate and I have other things to do.

But then this jerk has the nerve to ask where he can take the clients for lunch. He didn’t say who, but I knew they were coming to town so it wasn’t hard to figure out.

He wasn’t going to let this slide…

So I told him about a new restaurant that is opening. It should be a nice place for them after a long flight. It’s kind of a sleazy sports bar. After lunch they came by the office and I made sure to say hi. They were clearly not impressed and their CTO even made a comment that he wished I was handling things because he didn’t like the other guy’s “style.” They were clearly uncomfortable with his choice in restaurant and he had some glares for me as well.

