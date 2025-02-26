His Date Accidentally Texted Him Something That Was Unbelievably Cruel About His Looks, So He Left The Restaurant And Forced Her To Pay The Bill
Meeting someone for the first time can be tricky.
This man shares how he met a girl from an online dating site.
They planned to meet up in a restaurant, but she was acting kind of odd.
Then he got a text from her, and he came up with the perfect way to respond.
Read the full story below to find out how what he did.
Date ended in an unexpected way
Years ago, I went on a date with a girl I met on Match.com.
We had been messaging back and forth for a good few days.
We were getting on great.
I had a phonecall or two thrown in there, as well.
She seemed laid back, fun, and pretty easy to talk to.
This man invited the woman to meet up.
After about 5 days of messaging back and forth, we arranged to meet up in the city.
This was going to be our first face-to-face date.
As we had been getting on so well, we decided to go for a meal at a nice restaurant rather than the coffee dates that I’d been trying this far with other potential matches.
It was awkward at the beginning, but they soldiered on.
So I booked the table.
And we met up at the restaurant.
I got a feeling early on that I maybe didn’t meet her expectations, looks-wise.
She seemed a little sombre at the start of the date, but we soldiered on.
She seemed to relax and we started to have fun.
Or so I thought.
She excused herself for a while and went to the toilet.
She was pouring the wine into herself all through the meal.
I thought she was nervous, but she got herself a bit drunk.
After the main course, she excused herself to the toilet.
Less than a minute later, I got a text from her in the bathroom.
She accidentally sent her message to him.
“This date is rubbish, he’s brutally ugly and I’m not having fun. Can you call me in about 5 minutes and I’ll pretend there’s an emergency?”
She had clearly not meant to send this to me.
But in her drunken state, she had probably started typing on the last message she sent.
(She messaged me earlier to say she was on her way before the date started).
He got up and left, telling the waiter that she would pay the bill.
I beckoned the waiter over as I pulled my coat on.
I told her, “My wife has gone to the bathroom and I’ve just had a call from work. There’s an emergency I have to deal with. She has the credit card, she will square up the bill.”
I walked out and didn’t look back.
Blocked her number as well.
Whoa! Nice move, bro. Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This could have been funny, too.
Great job, says this person.
This person thinks he should have waited for her reaction.
This user describes it as “perfection.”
Finally, short and straightforward!
If you’re going to be rude, at least text the right person.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.