His Elderly Mother Moves Back In After A Breakup, But When She Insists On Bringing Her New Kittens, He Refuses And She Says He’s Denying Her Happiness

AITA for telling my elderly mother she can’t bring her kittens to live with me? My mother sold her home, and we bought a house together so she could help care for my infant son after my wife passed. She brought 2 dogs and 2 cats with her. They were all old and had been with her since they were kittens/puppies. It was very hectic with all those animals. I am also fairly allergic to cats. After about 6 years of living with us, my mother met a man and moved across the country to be with him.

About 6 months ago, she started talking about getting 2 kittens and 2 puppies. I told her I would never live with a cat again. I’m allergic, I hate litter boxes, I can’t stand having a bunch of animals running around our small house. I told her to really think hard about it and if her relationship would last because I REFUSED to live with a cat. Well, 3 months ago, she bought a puppy. 1.5 months ago, she bought two kittens. And then, 2 weeks ago, her boyfriend broke up with her, said she and the puppy were too stressful for him, and said she had to leave.

Now she is saying she is bringing the puppy and the kittens. I told her NO cats. I’m allergic. She has had these cats for less than two months, and she has the puppy. The boyfriend would keep the cats and take good care of them. My mother says she sold her house to move in with me and help me raise my son, and I’m trying to deny her what makes her happy. She says she will keep the cats in her (small) room. She doesn’t have money for another home. AITA?

