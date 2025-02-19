His Father Abandoned Him As A Child, But Now That His Father Needs Life-Saving Surgery, His Family Wants Him To Pay

Walking away from family comes with consequences, but some people don’t realize that until it’s too late.

So, what would you do if the parent who abandoned you as a child suddenly needed your help? Would you step in despite the pain they caused? Or would you refuse to support someone who was never there for you?

In the following story, one man faces this very decision after his estranged father’s family asks him to pay for life-saving surgery.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for Refusing to Pay for My Estranged Father’s Surgery Despite Being Able to Afford It? When I was 10, my father (64M) left my mom and me without warning. He remarried, started a new family, and had no interest in maintaining contact. My mom worked multiple jobs to support us, and I vowed never to depend on him for anything. Fast forward 22 years: I’ve built a successful career and live a comfortable life.

Now, the father needs his help.

Out of nowhere, I received a call from my father’s wife, saying he needed urgent heart surgery and couldn’t afford it. They’ve asked me to cover the costs, claiming that as his child, it’s my duty to help. I declined, explaining that I don’t owe anything to a man who abandoned me and let my mother suffer. Now, his wife and kids from his second marriage are calling me heartless, saying I could easily save his life but am choosing not to out of spite. Some of my extended family agrees, telling me to let go of the past. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but you can’t call someone just because you need something.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

