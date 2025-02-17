His Girlfriend Got Him A Gift That He Loathes, And He’s Not Sure What To Do So That He Doesn’t Hurt Her Feelings

What would you do if your significant other got you a gift that you really, really hated?

We’re not just talking about something that’s not exactly your style or interest but something you think is creepy.

Would you accept the gift and use it anyway, or would you be honest?

That’s the question the man in today’s story is having trouble answering.

Let’s see what the gift is and why he hates it so much.

AITAH for not wearing the anniversary gift that my gf bought me ? I ( M,40) have been dating my girlfriend, Erin ( F,39) for a year. Yesterday was the anniversary of our first date. We exchanged gifts. She loved mine but I was kind of taken back when I opened mine.

He does not want jewelry.

I don’t like jewelry at all. The only jewelry I will ever wear will be my wedding ring. She asked me that before and I told her how much I don’t like wearing jewelry.

He got jewelry.

She got us a matching big “lover’s eye” pendants. Basically it’s a very very close up picture of your lover’s eye turned in to a necklace . I thanked her and she said “common! Wear it! “…

He thinks the gift is weird.

I told her I will wear it at home but I don’t like to wear jewelry outside especially at work . She said I’m being a jerk . Honestly, it looks creepy. It’s weird to wear someone’s eye picture around your neck.

He’s not sure what to do.

She has been upset since then. Do I owe her an apology ? Is there a way to solve this problem without insulting her gift ?

That does sound like a creepy gift.

Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have for this man.

The girlfriend is the one who messed up.

The gift really does sound creepy.

She probably bought it because she wanted it.

Don’t tell the girlfriend it’s creepy!

I wouldn’t want to wear it either.

But to each their own.

