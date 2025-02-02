His Golf Buddy Is Tired Of Silliness On The Green, So He Sarcastically Makes Him A Challenge That Is Quickly Accepted

There’s a misconception that golf is a good sport for people who don’t like confrontation or competition.

What a great idea!! I’ll do just that! (A malicious compliance golf story) My mates and I are out for a spot of golf, or as we call it “Drinking and walking in a field with balls.” In some folks, golf awakens their inner rage demon, as is the case with my friend “Bill.” At about hole 10 Bill is getting quite frustrated, mostly because of his putting game.

And maybe due to the fact that the rest of us were treating putters as some form of Second Coming (Have you heard of the Great White Ball in the sky? Lord Puttington will teach you of his glory) while using them to putt from 20 meters off the green.

I have just nailed a monster of a putt, bout 10 meters give or take. And having nailed said putt, give thanks to Lord Puttington and the Great White Ball. Bill is not happy and finally just loses it. Bill: You know you don’t have to putt from 50 meters out right?! Me: You know that’s not true, Bill. Lord Puttington demands sacrifice. Bill: Well if you enjoy putting so much why don’t you just putt the whole hole!! The next hole is a par 5, 500 meters, give or take. Bill tees up and drives, gets a ton of top spin and goes straight to ground, rolling to about the 100 meter mark. Bill: That was straight at least. Who’s up next? Me: That would be I. (Lads hold my beer.) I reach out for my driver and, like a message from the Great White Ball itself, it hits me. I look up, making dead eye contact with Bill. My hand begins to drift. Bill: Don’t you dare.

My hand, as if controlled by a higher power, lands on the only club for the job, the best club to have when teeing off from a par 5. My hand finds Lord Puttington. I tee up, look Bill dead in the eyes and simply state. Me: You asked for this. the Great White Ball has provided. Bill: Shove off. Me: Buy me dinner first. I then wind up and collect that ball with the full force of Lord Puttington’s might. Launching it down the fairway and sailing completely flat, landing and rolling to stop….. 20 meters beyond Bills ball. Me: PRAISE HIS NAME, HE IS THE BRINGER OF THE TAILWIND, THE GREAT WHITE BALL!! Bill: Ugh! My friends and I finished out the day exclusively using our putters. Bill continued to resist until hole 15, when he was finally converted and joined the Family of the Great White Ball in the shade beneath the flag. I then lost the day by a single stroke.

