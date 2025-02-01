His Internet Provider Wouldn’t Provide Him Service And Kept Canceling His Order, But The Tables Turned When He Found A Money-Making Loophole

Dealing with unhelpful customer service requires a lot of mental endurance, and making the most out of it is next level.

In this story, a man shares how he just wanted internet access in his new house, but the only provider he was allowed to use kept canceling his order. So he found a loophole that actually made him profit.

Let’s see how that happened.

I Turned Air’s Incompetence Into Profit A couple of years ago, I bought my first house. Excited to settle in, the next task was signing up for the internet. Little did I know, I was about to face one of the most frustrating customer service experiences of my life. Turns out, for all new builds in the area, there’s some bizarre system in place that forces you to sign up with a specific provider. Let’s call them “Air”—a company that not only handles the internet but also connects you to the grid. Seemed like a good deal, right? Wrong.

When I called up Air, they were eager to sign me up. I thought I was in the clear. But about a week later, I received an email telling me my order had been canceled. Turns out, this is common practice for them. They couldn’t be bothered to file the extra paperwork for new builds. So, I called again. And again, I was canceled. Going back and forth with them for a month, I was livid. I just wanted internet!

Then, just when I thought things couldn’t get worse, I spotted an offer: when you sign up with Air, you get a free Apple TV box. I figured I had nothing to lose at this point, so I gave it another shot. A few days later, my Apple TV box arrived. And, of course, my order was canceled—again. But something clicked. If they were going to keep offering free Apple TV boxes, only to cancel my orders, why not turn this broken system to my advantage? Surviving on a mobile hotspot and fed up with their incompetence, I decided to exploit their awful process.

I repeatedly signed up with Air, using their own loophole to my benefit. By the end of the month, I had accumulated ten Apple TV boxes—each worth about €200 at the time. At this point, I’d gotten my revenge, but I still had no internet.

So, I walked into their physical store, half-explained the situation to a bewildered employee, and within two minutes, the store manager was yelling down the phone to their network center. Miraculously, I had internet set up the very next day. As for the Apple TV boxes? I sold them all for a nice €1500, turning my frustration into profit.

Funny how losing money made them quickly learn how to treat their customers well.

