His Little Brother Was Being Bullied On The School Bus Every Day, So He Took A Ride And Made Sure The Bully Knew Who He Was Messing With

Most bullies think they can get away with anything, but sometimes, they mess with the wrong family.

So, what would you do if your little brother was being tormented by a kid who knew no one would stand up to him? Would you stay out of it? Or would you find a way to put him in his place without even throwing a punch?

In the following story, an older brother finds himself faced with this exact opportunity and decides it’s time for him to step in. Here’s what happened.

Don’t mess with my little Brother My little brother, when he was in Junior High, was bullied by a much bigger kid who rode the same school bus. Little things, like an elbow in the ribs, knocking his books out of his arms, etc. The worst was when he farted into his cupped hand and then placed it over my little brother’s face calling it a gas mask.

The Vice Principal wasn’t very helpful.

My parents went in to talk to the Vice Principal, but were told that without witnesses (other students were afraid of the bully) his hands were tied. My oldest brother (I’ll call him Joe) was a Junior in High School (I was a freshman) and played ice hockey. He was over six feet tall and probably weighed around 180; back then, he was a big kid and had the ice hockey physical contact mentality.

Joe made sure the bully knew who he was messing with.

Joe got a ride up to the Junior high, with a permission slip to ride the bus home with our little brother, and was waiting at the bus stop when students were dismissed. He stepped in behind the bully just as he was going up the steps and followed him to his seat. When the bully sat down, Joe hip-checked him against the window, sat down next to him, and introduced himself. For the next 20 minutes or so, Joe spoke to the bully in a very matter-of-fact tone, telling him that he needed to stop bullying our little brother. He made no threats because lots of other students were listening. The petty revenge: The bully’s last name was “Nobles.” Joe referred to him as “No *****” the entire ride. It became the bully’s nickname.

