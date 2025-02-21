His Manager Rejected His Report Because “It Wasn’t Thorough Enough,” So He Redid It And Added A Lot Of Unnecessary Details

Some bosses can be unreasonably demanding.

This man shares how his manager wanted them to be more thorough with his reports.

He submitted one, but it was sent back because “it wasn’t thorough enough.”

So he redid the report and waited for his boss’s reaction.

Check out the story below for all the details.

Oh, you want me to be thorough? You got it I used to have this manager who was obsessed with thoroughness. Every task, every report, every email, he’d say, “Be more thorough.” At first, it was just minor tweaks. But soon, it got out of hand.

This man submitted his weekly report.

He started rejecting reports for not having enough detail even when the numbers were completely self-explanatory. One day, I submitted our usual weekly report. Simple, clear, and to the point.

His manager sent it back, saying it wasn’t thorough enough.

He sent it back: “Not thorough enough. Resubmit.” Alright. If thoroughness is what he wants, thoroughness is what he’s gonna get. I rewrote the entire report into a 20-page epic.

He included a lot of unnecessary fluff.

I included: A detailed breakdown of every number, with footnotes.

A section explaining why negative numbers exist (“because math”).

An entire appendix on the history of our software vendor.

A glossary, just in case anyone forgot what “profit” meant.

A disclaimer: “In case of an unwanted event, these numbers may become irrelevant.”

His boss liked it, but had another comment about it.

I sent it off and waited. A few hours later, I got a one-line response: “This looks good. But next time, keep it simple.” Oh, so now we like simple? Sure thing, boss. 😏

Haha! Petty and malicious. Let’s see what others have to say about this.

This person had experienced the same thing.

If you want to annoy your boss…

LOL. Here’s an idea.

This user suggests resubmitting the first report.

And finally, here’s a possible response to the manager.

It looks like the manager lacks “thoroughness” in his instructions.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.