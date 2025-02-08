His Mother-In-Law Was Saying Rude Remarks To His Wife During Her Baby Shower, So He Kicked Her Out Of The Party

Being pregnant can bring a lot of unimaginable emotions and physical conditions.

AITA for kicking my MIL out of my wife’s baby shower? I (28M) and my wife (29F) are expecting our first baby in March. We are very excited, but there have been some complications. My wife has been struggling with constant nausea and pain which has led her to be basically bedridden the past few months.

Her nausea has been a bit better lately. So my mom and sister decided to throw us a baby shower. I know that dad isn’t typically invited, but that’s just how my family does it.

Well, my MIL is not happy about any of it. She is upset that my family is throwing the shower (even though she never offered to help). And upset that men were invited. That, I could see from her point of view and put aside for the sake of reducing drama.

What I couldn’t forgive was her comments toward my wife the second she came through the door. She claimed that my wife “wasn’t really that sick” and was “just doing it to get out of work.” When, in reality, my wife was working online literally from the bathroom in between vomiting.

The kicker was when my sweet sister tried to lighten the mood. She said, “Well, at least (wife) is feeling better now.” And MIL said, “I bet she’s just here to get our money and attention then not show her face for another month.”

I was livid. I told her she needed to shut up or leave. Because this day was about supporting my wife and our baby. So she needed to do that.

That ticked her off, so she screamed at my wife and I for being ungrateful. My wife cried, so I told her to “just get lost already.” She finally listened and left, and the rest of the party went somewhat smoothly. However, some family members said I should have just ignored her, and wife doesn’t want to talk about it. So, was I in the wrong?

The wife deserves a celebration, not some hurtful words!

