His Neighbor Acts Out At Every Little Sound, So He Finally Got Fed Up And Threw Down

Apartment living isn’t for the faint of heart.

There’s a decent chance that you’ll wind up with a bad neighbor like the one in this story.

See why things didn’t work out for her.

Get the downstairs neighbor back finally I know upstairs neighbors are usually the bane of all existence. I have no idea what my upstairs neighbor is doing every night at almost midnight exactly, but my downstairs neighbor is a true nightmare. I was warned about her when I first moved in but, oh boy, did I underestimate her.

The hostility is growing.

If you are assembling furniture after 5pm (when most people like me get off work) she will bash her broom into my floor. If I walk on the floor of my bedroom at night she will bang her broom on my floor. She has complained to my super that “It sounds like he drops things at nights” One July 4th at MIDNIGHT she banged her broom on my floor because I walked to bed and stepped on the one creaky floorboard while I did. I stomped back and then she sent her husband to literally scream at me for 3 minutes after I did that. Either way, she is wildly sensitive and majorly in need of a personality transplant.

But she’s in for a disappointment.

Luckily, I am moving out in the morning, or I guess in 3 hours more like since it’s 3:30am here. I have been cleaning and vacuuming all night and around 12:00 she came up to yell at me. I was taking some trash out while she did and before she even got more than two words yelled out I shushed her then told her to speak to me in the morning. I am sure she has been tossing and turning all night just getting beyond ready to yell at me, but silly me forgot to tell her that I would be gone by then. I hope she pieces it together eventually, and I hope the next tenant isn’t as introverted as me. She got quite spoiled living below a mathematician for two years. I am quite sure that finding someone who has as few guests and makes less noise will be quite hard to find.

